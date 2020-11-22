Brasilia [Brazil], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 376 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 168,989, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number of infections went up by 32,622, bringing the nationwide tally to 6,052,786, the ministry said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Ships Including ASW Corvette Kamorta and Missile Corvette Karmuk Participate in 2nd Edition of SITMEX-2020: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 22, 2020.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the hardest-hit, with 1,205,435 cases and 41,256 deaths.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India.

Also Read | US Records Another Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Spike, 196,100 New Cases Detected.

In 2020 the world has faced "challenges unprecedented in recent history," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday, referring to the complexities of the pandemic, in a recorded message to the Group of 20 (G20) Riyadh Summit via video link.

"Cooperation at the G20 level is essential if we are to overcome the pandemic and resume economic recovery," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)