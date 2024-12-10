Sao Paulo, Dec 10 (AP) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is conscious and recovering in an intensive-care unit after undergoing unplanned surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage, doctors from the Sirio-Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo said on Tuesday.

The procedure was performed after the 79-year-old leftist leader suffered complications resulting from a fall at home in October, doctors said.

“He is in a stable condition, talking normally and eating. He will remain under observation for the next few days,” Dr Roberto Kalil told a press conference.

There will be no after effects, doctors said, adding that Lula was expected to return to the capital Brasilia at the beginning of next week.

In the meantime, he will not be working, they said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Lula travelled from Brasilia to be treated 1,000 kilometres south in Sao Paulo.

Rosangela da Silva - Brazil's first lady also known as Janja - travelled with Lula to Sao Paulo and is by his side, doctors said, adding that he had had no other visitors.

Lula canceled a trip to Russia for a BRICS summit after the accident, his office said at the time. It left him with a cut visible on the back of his head, slightly above his neck. (AP)

