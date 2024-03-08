World News | Britain Says It Will Provide 10,000 Drones to Ukraine in Its Fight Against Russia

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Agency News PTI| Mar 08, 2024 01:55 AM IST
World News | Britain Says It Will Provide 10,000 Drones to Ukraine in Its Fight Against Russia
London, Mar 8 (AP) Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones.

The weaponry will include 1,000 one-way attack — or kamikaze — drones and models that target ships.

“Ukraine's Armed Forces are using U.K. donated weapons to unprecedented effect, to help lay waste to nearly 30% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet,” Shapps said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian sea drones reportedly sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea, the latest in a series of strikes that has crippled Moscow's naval capability.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

