London [UK], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has pledged to continue providing military aid for Kyiv while meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart here, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

During the talks held on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov urged more defensive aid from Britain, saying that "we need more heavy weapons to continue the struggle."Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine will continue, noting that cooperation between the two sides "will be as effective as possible."

Also Read | China Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Floods Affect Over 1.1 Million People in Jiangxi.

Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the British government will provide 1.3 billion pounds (1.6 billion U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)