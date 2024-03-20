Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bangkok, Mar 20 (AP) Britain's foreign secretary met with Thailand's prime minister on Wednesday on his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Britain's foreign office said the discussion between David Cameron and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was aimed at improving cooperation in areas including defense, the economy and trade. Britain estimates the countries' trading relationship as being worth USD 7.6 billion annually.

Also Read | Ireland PM Resigns: Leo Varadkar Says He’s Quitting as Head of His Party and the Country (Watch Video).

Cameron, a former British prime minister, was leaving later Wednesday for Australia for an annual bilateral meeting on defence and foreign affairs.

Cameron visited a Thai air force base and inspected jet fighters using British components, and visited a university to highlight British support for research into disease prevention and developing clean energy systems, the British statement said.

Also Read | Indian Navy's Anti Piracy Operation: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's Social Media Message to PM Narendra Modi on Rescue of Ship, Crew Gets Big Traction.

Cameron called Thailand an “influential player” in the region.

The Thai government noted that Britain was the first European country to form a strategic partnership with Thailand. The partnership addresses science, security, education and other areas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)