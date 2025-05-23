London, May 23 (PTI) British Indian entrepreneur and peer Karan Bilimoria has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow in Scotland for his services to education and business.

Lord Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) UK, described it as a “dream come true” on receiving the honour at a ceremony earlier this week.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: All-Party Delegation Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Meets Russian Lawmakers To Convey India's Strong Message of Zero Tolerance for Terrorism (See Pics).

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow is a prestigious membership body of more than 15,000 medical professionals and represents Fellows and Members throughout the UK and internationally.

“It is such an ancient and highly respected institution in the medical world, not just in the UK but globally,” said Bilimoria.

Also Read | The Industries on the Rise in New Zealand.

“I was brought up as a child in India and you would see doctors with the letters FRCS Glasgow after their names, and now here I am at the actual institution and it's like a dream come true for me,” he said.

The Fellowship was presented by College President Hany Eteiba, who praised the House of Lords peer's “inspiring” commitment to improving education and support for students from across the world.

“He shares the value we place in learning, recognising the importance of providing high quality education as a cornerstone for success. We look forward to collaborating with him to further expand this mission,” said Professor Eteiba.

Bilimoria was joined by the Royal College's newest Fellows and Members during the ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of physicians, surgeons, dentists and podiatric medical professionals.

The 63-year-old business leader already has the distinction of being one of the first two visiting entrepreneurs at the University of Cambridge and a founding member of the Prime Minister of India's Global Advisory Council. In 2006, he became the first-ever Zoroastrian Parsi to sit in the UK's House of Lords.

Bilimoria is co-chair of the Digital Transformation Taskforce at B20 South Africa and also co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Students and serves as President of the UK Council for International Student Affairs. In 2022, he became a non-remunerative trustee of Policy Exchange, a non-profit educational charity.

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow was founded by Royal Charter from Britain's King James VI and I in 1599 to improve the practice of medicine and surgery.

Through a modern approach to training, assessment, career support and professional development, the organisation has a stated mission to to promote these ideals and support its members throughout all parts the UK and internationally to deliver the highest possible standards of care for patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)