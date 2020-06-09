World News | BRP Leader Terms Turbat Incident as 'continuation of Massacre of Pakistan Armed Forces in Balochistan'

World. (File Image)

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) has slammed the Pakistani Army over Turbat incident in which 4-year-old Bramsh, was shot along with her mother by Pakistan Army-backed criminals.

In a tweet, BRP said that "armed goons of #Pakistan army hired death squads broke into a house in Turbat and killed Malik Naz and injured her four years old daughter".

Protests have erupted across Balochistan to demand justice for 4-year-old Bramsh, who was shot along with her mother in Turbat city by Pakistan Army-backed criminals.

Baloch people worldwide have also joined the protest by launching online campaign #JusticeForBramsh on social media.

According to a release from BRP, its leader Mansoor Baloch has said that the "Dannuk tragedy is a continuation of the massacre of Pakistan armed forces in Balochistan who have been engaged in kidnapping civilians for ransom and dumping mutilated bodies for the last several years".

"They are not only given complete freedom by the state but are also provided with modern weapons, vehicles and financial assistance," he was quoted as saying.

The incident happened last month when some criminals barged into the house of Malik Naz in Dannuk area and started firing. Naz was shot dead and her four-year-old daughter Bramsh got seriously injured.

After hearing the gunshots, the residents captured one of the criminals, identified as Altaf Mazar. Altaf revealed the link between his gang with a group of 'death squads'.

Death Squads is the term used for groups which are supported by Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies, the ISI and MI. These groups are being outsourced by the Army for killing and abducting Baloch people.

According to human rights activists, the Pakistan Army continues to carry out atrocities on the people, targetting intellectuals, especially journalists, students and political activists.

They believe Balochistan is one of the world's most violent conflict zones that continues to remain in the grip of Pakistani troops. (ANI)

