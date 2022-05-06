Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], May 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Brunei reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 142,465.

As a country of 420,000 people, Brunei has recorded less than 1,000 new cases for 44 straight days since March 24 after the daily increase during the third wave of infections reached its peak on March 3 with 4,885 cases.

As of May 5, 65.8 percent of Brunei's population have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China's Sinopharm are administered in Brunei.

Currently, 648 active cases are being treated and monitored in Brunei, where 141,631 recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported.

Meanwhile, four government-run swab centers will be closed on May 7, "taking into account the progressively stable and controlled situation of COVID-19" as well as "the reduced requirement for swab services in the country," the Ministry of Health said. (ANI/Xinhua)

