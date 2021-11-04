Seoul [South Korea], November 4 (ANI/Global Economic): BTS Jungkook's solo song 'Euphoria' proved its powerful music power in Spotify.

Jung Kook's song 'Euphoria,' a track in BTS' album 'LOVE YOURSELF An Answer' released in August 2018, hit 290 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

Also Read | US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Government in Sudan.

'Euphoria' reached 290 million streams on the 1st, and this is 'most' streams record for Korean B-side track and 'first' record for K-pop boy band, showing his strong popularity.

Moreover, 'Euphoria' ranked on Japan's Spotify chart for 50 weeks and set the longest record for the K-pop solo artist on the weekly TOP200 chart.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

In addition, Jungkook's another solo song 'My Time', a track from 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' released in 2020, also reach more than 140 million streams on Spotify, showing his unrivalled music power.

'Euphoria' is a song saying the pure emotions of love by Jungkook's mellifluous vocal based on beautiful melody. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)