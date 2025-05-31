Kathmandu, May 31 (PTI) A building constructed with a grant from the Indian government was on Saturday handed over to the management of a school in Nepal's Achham district.

The building was jointly handed over by Lalit Bahadur Kunwar, Chief District Coordination Committee in Achham, Rajendra Kunwar, Mayor of Sanfebagar Municipality, and Suman Shekhar, first secretary at the Indian Embassy, to the management committee of Mahendra Secondary School, the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

The building was constructed with the grant of NRs. 32.40 million (INR 20 million) under Nepal-India development cooperation, the statement said.

The financial assistance was utilised for the construction of the school building comprising classrooms, a laboratory, a computer room, a staff room, a library and toilets for boys and girls.

The Mahendra Secondary School, established in 1960, has 400 students, with 60 per cent girls.

