Sofia [Bulgaria], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Bulgaria will lift the coronavirus-linked restrictions for arriving people starting from May 1, the national Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, as for now all arriving foreign citizens must have an EU certificate of vaccination or a document proving that they had been earlier infected with COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 512.21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

