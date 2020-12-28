Yaounde [Cameroon], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 60 people are believed to have died in a bus accident in western Cameroon, the Camer.be news portal reported on Sunday.

According to the portal, the bus belonged to the Avenir du Noun company and had 70 people on board before crashing.

Other domestic media outlets reported that the bus crashed near the village of Nemale in the early hours of Sunday morning while en route to the country's capital, Yaounde. (ANI/Sputnik)

