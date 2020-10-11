Bangkok, Oct 11: At least 17 people died early Sunday when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said. The tour bus was travelling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle.

Also Read | ICMR Tests 8,68,77,242 COVID-19 Samples in India So Far: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 11, 2020.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand's PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured. “It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump No Longer Considered Transmission Risk to Others, Says His Doctor.

All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.

The bus passengers were travelling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)