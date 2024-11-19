Paris, Nov 19 (AP) Six workers were injured, two seriously, in a cable car accident Tuesday at the ski resort of Val Thorens in the French Alps, authorities said. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. under challenging weather conditions at an altitude of over 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), according to a statement from the Savoie prefecture, or regional administration. A cabin of the Cime Caron cable car, used for construction work, hit the arrival station while carrying 16 workers.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics, ski patrollers, and high-mountain rescue teams, were deployed to the site. The injured workers were evacuated using a nearby gondola, officials said.

The prefecture set up a crisis management cell and a “mass casualty plan” to coordinate rescue efforts.

Val Thorens is an exceptionally high ski station in the Alps, making it a mecca for skiers wanting guaranteed snow as climate change hits resorts at lower altitudes. With 150 kilometers (93 miles) of runs at altitudes ranging from 2,300 meters up to 3,200 meters, it attracts skiers from across Europe and is part of the 3 Vallées grouping of ski resorts that also includes chic Courchevel and Méribel — winter playgrounds for the rich and famous.

The Cime Caron cable car was once the longest in the world at the time of its construction in 1982, the resort's website says.

The accident happened four days before the opening of the resort for the winter season, on Nov. 23. (AP)

