Toronto, Nov 26 (AP) Canada announced Friday it is banning the entry of foreign nationals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that has stoked world fears and triggered widespread travel bans.

Government ministers also said testing will be mandatory for all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days. They will be tested on arrival and must quarantine until they get a negative test result.

Also Read | B.1.1.529: Know All About The New COVID-19 Variant That Has The Scientists Worried.

Those who have arrived in Canada in the last 14 days were also asked to quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.

There are no direct flights from southern Africa to Canada. Officials said there is no indication of any cases in Canada. (AP)

Also Read | Czech Republic Hits New Record High of 27,717 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; President Milos Zeman To Be Discharged From Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)