Ontario [Canada], February 15 (ANI): Consulate General of India in Toronto on Tuesday (local time) condemned the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti.

It requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," tweeted the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

This is not the first time that a Hindu Temple in Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

Earlier, a Hindu Temple in Brampton in Canada was defaced in January with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

The consulate office in a statement said "We strongly condemn the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities."

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the vandalism and the Canadian authorities are investigating the incident.

"This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our City or Country," adding that he had raised his concerns over this hate crime with Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah," Brampton Mayor tweeted.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship," the Brampton Mayor said.

Earlier in September 2022, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada was defaced by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists' with anti-India graffiti.

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada tweeted, "Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned.

Also, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was defaced in July 2022.

In both instances, pro-Khalistan slogans were painted and the vandalization was promoted on social media by pro-Pakistan handles. (ANI)

