Cape Town [South Africa], November 25 (ANI): The Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in partnership with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, is hosting the third edition of the Cape Town Conversation from November 24 to 26, 2025. The gathering aims to deepen dialogue on global challenges at a time when the international system is undergoing significant change.

This year's edition will bring together around 300 participants from nearly 55 countries, including policymakers, scholars, business leaders and practitioners. The discussions will take place under the broader themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability, and will align with South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The event will feature prominent figures such as former South African President Thabo Mbeki; Thoko Didiza, Speaker of the National Assembly; India's former Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma; Latha Reddy, Co-Chair of the Global Commission on Stability in Cyberspace; Kenyan Blue Economy Advisor Nancy Karigithu; and Kayode Fayemi, Visiting Professor at King's College London.

Their interventions will set the agenda for conversations spanning the future of globalisation, the energy transition, the evolving techno-order, multilateral reforms and progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Alongside the main dialogues, a dedicated workshop will examine the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Drawing on earlier consultations held at the UNGA in New York and at the Global DPI Summit in Cape Town, the workshop will assess how countries can move from pilots to systems that deliver impact at a population scale. Insights will contribute to the forthcoming AI Impact Summit in India in February 2026.

The conference will also host a Breakfast Roundtable on "Resilient Futures: Advancing Sustainable Livelihoods in India and Africa," which will explore shared challenges and opportunities for sustainable, community-driven growth. In addition, several studio sessions will offer focused spaces for deeper engagement across the event's themes.

ORF is one of India's leading think tanks, with global outreach through its offices in Washington, D.C., and Dubai. It provides non-partisan, research-driven insights to policymakers, businesses and civil society.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation, established in 2010, continues the legacy of former President Mbeki by promoting African development, regional integration and dialogue among global stakeholders. It works to preserve African history and foster cooperation on issues shaping the continent's future. (ANI)

