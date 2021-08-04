Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): A car bomb attack near the residence of Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Gen Bismillah Mohammadi in Kabul has ended after almost four hours, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Afghan Interior Ministry said that four gunmen were involved in the attack.

"The attack on the acting defense minister's house in Kabul has ended after almost four hours, the Interior Ministry said. Four gunmen were involved in the attack, the ministry said, according to initial reports," Tolo News tweeted.

Multiple explosions and sporadic gunfire were heard in the city of Kabul, near the residence of the acting Afghanistan Defence Minister late on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm (local time) on Tuesday and videos showed large plumes of smoke billowing out from the scene minutes after the blast.

According to the Afghan media, the blast was due to a car bomb attack.

"Sources said that car bomb attack targeted a guesthouse that belonged to the acting Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi who was not there when the explosion happened," Tolo News reported.

This came amid heavy clashes between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

