Vancouver, Apr 27 (AP) The driver of a car struck revelers at a street festival in Canada, killing and injuring an unknown number of people, police said.

The vehicle entered the street where people were attending a Filipino community festival just after 8 pm Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” police said.

The exact number of dead or injured was not immediately available.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood. Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene. (AP)

