Omaha (US), Dec 11 (AP) A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.

The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted "during an invasion at the rectory" of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a Sunday statement.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Sets Tinder Date, His Car on Fire Following Dispute Over Money in Florida, Arrested.

Gutgsell was taken to an Omaha hospital where he died from his injuries, church officials said. Fort Calhoun, with a population of about 1,000 people, is roughly 32 kilometers north of Omaha.

Police received a 911 call of an attempted break-in at the church just after 5 am. When officers arrived, they found Gutgsell injured and an alleged attacker inside. Authorities took the suspect into custody, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a statement.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Bahrain Announces 30% Reduction in Emissions by 2035, Zero Carbon by 2060.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and the name of the suspect or manner of death will not be released," Robinson said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)