New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation, has dismantled a major transnational cybercrime network operating from Noida that defrauded US nationals of USD 8.5 million through tech-support scams.

The operation, carried out under Operation Chakra, led to the arrest of six key operatives and the recovery of Rs 1.88 crore in cash along with 34 electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, hard disks, pen drives and incriminating documents pertaining to crime. An illegal call centre being run by the accused in Noida was also shut down.

Reacting to the crackdown, the US Embassy in India said the action was "a great example of #USIndia partnership in action".

In a post on X, the Embassy said that, in coordination with the FBI, India's CBI disrupted a transnational cybercrime network that defrauded US citizens of USD 8.5 million and arrested the perpetrators, recovering significant illicit proceeds.

According to a CBI press release issued on December 12, the agency acted on inputs received from the FBI to dismantle a sophisticated cyber-enabled financial crime network that had been targeting US nationals since 2022.

Between 2022 and 2025, the accused allegedly posed as officials of U.S. government agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the FBI, and the Social Security Administration (SSA). Using fake identities, they threatened victims by claiming their Social Security Numbers had been used for money laundering and drug trafficking.

The scammers allegedly told victims that their assets would be frozen, and pressured them into transferring money to cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank accounts controlled by the gang. In this manner, the network is believed to have siphoned off around USD 8.5 million.

The CBI registered the case on December 9 and carried out coordinated searches on December 10 and 11 across multiple locations in Delhi, Noida and Kolkata. During the raids, six individuals were caught red-handed while running the illegal call centre and were arrested.

CBI said the crime proceeds were being routed through virtual assets and bank transfers. Further operations are underway to trace additional proceeds of crime and identify other members of the network, including international links. (ANI)

