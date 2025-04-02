Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday.

Boric spent around one hour at the Taj Mahal, and the visuals showed an official explaining the monument to him.

Earlier in the day, Boric and his delegation arrived in Uttar Pradesh for his visit to the Taj Mahal. He and his delegation were warmly received at the airport.

Chilean President Boric is currently on a State visit to India. This is President Boric's first state visit to India. He was warmly received in Delhi by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday.

His first engagement of the day was a call-on by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. This was followed by extensive bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the evening, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

In her remarks at the banquet, President Murmu said Boric is an inspiration for all young leaders and expressed happiness to know about his political journey from student politics to presidency. She further said that India and Chile's political and economic priorities are complementary.

She said, "I am delighted to welcome Chile President Gabriel Boric Font and his delegation on his first State visit to India. This maybe your first visit to India, but I have realised from meeting you that you have a deep understanding and interest in India. I hope you have had a very enjoyable time in India so far."

"I remember excellency, a few years ago, when you were elected as President of Chile, many of us here in India appreciated such young leader taking on the responsibility of the highest position of this country. I was happy to know about your political journey, from student politics to the presidency. I believe that it is important for more and more youth to take interest in the active politics. President Boric, you are indeed an inspiration for all young leaders," she added.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Boric Font praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional qualities, noting that PM Modi can talk to every leader in the world and is a "key geopolitical player nowadays."

In his remarks at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said, "President Modi, you have the status nowadays that you can talk to every leader of the world. You're supporting Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Union, and the Latin American leaders in Greece or Iran. That is something that no other leader can say now. So you're a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays, he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received in India and stated, "I am here for the first time for a State visit... I want to thank you for the warm welcome that we have received here...for the past 16 years, no one from Chile has come here, and in that 16 years, India has changed a lot." (ANI)

