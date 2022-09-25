Beijing [China], September 25 (ANI): A total of 2,296 delegates were elected to attend the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which is set to convene on October 16 in Beijing, media reports said citing an official statement released Sunday.

However, as per Global Times citing another state media, their qualifications are yet to be confirmed by a qualification review committee.

Also Read | Sikh Student Detained for Wearing Kirpan in US: University of North Carolina Issues Apology, Says 'Committed to Ensuring It Doesn't Happen Again'.

Earlier in a meeting of the party's Politburo, the country's top decision-making body decided that CPC will convene its 20th Party Congress on October 16 in Beijing.

During the meeting, which takes place every five years, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to secure a third term in office as President while a new top leadership line-up will also be unveiled.

Also Read | Rabi Al Awwal Moon Sighting 2022 Live News Updates: Crescent Not Visible Yet in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines.

As per the media portal, the meeting decided that the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee is to be convened on October 9 in Beijing while the 20th CPC National Congress is to be convened on October 16 in Beijing. Presiding over the meeting was Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who seeks a third term in office, is already calling for cadres in leading positions to remain loyal to the spirit of the party. However, one must not be forgetful that Xi Jinping's bid for the President is marred with much-criticized strict "Zero-COVID" policies that have brought the entire nation to the brink of economic collapse.

Despite a rise in the party membership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), President Xi has expressed concern over the loyalty of party members towards him as he continues to bid for a third presidential term.

The party members often have "dual" loyalty, which includes loyalty to the party and loyalty to Xi himself. However, it is crucial to note that most government job positions in the country require the individual have a party membership.

In case a government position does not require party membership, it is extremely difficult for a person to get a promotion without joining the party, Jianli Yang wrote. People who have not joined the part might face obstacles in private sectors and can be said for all sectors including business, academia, sports and entertainment.

Despite various attempts by the President to reaffirm party members' commitment to its ideologies, the members are self-serving. While state censors quickly remove most critical posts, there has been a rise in the criticism of the Chinese President from potential political opponents, including party members and non-members.

Articles, which are also written by the party elites, are being circulated online to prevent Xi from being elected during the third presidential term. Xi Jinping needs at least 96.7 million loyal party members to secure the term.

A "mind-reading" artificial intelligence which can measure citizens' loyalty to the CCP was developed by researchers at China's Comprehensive National Science Center and it can be used to increase their obedience to the party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)