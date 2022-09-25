Jakarta, September 25: Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will look for the new moon this evening, sighting which will mark beginning of Rabi Al Awwal 2022 (Rabi Ul Awwal), third Islamic month. Based on the start of Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 date in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will also be decided. LatestLY will provide live updates on Rabi Al Awwal 2022 moon sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines. Stay here to get instant live updates on Rabi Ul Awwal moon sighting 2022 in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines. Rabi Ul Awwal 2022: Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on This Day; Eid Milad Un Nabi Date To Be Announced.

The Islamic Hijri calendar is based upon the lunar month of 30 days or 29 days (according to the sighting of the new moon). A new Islamic month begins after the new moon is sighted on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences the next day. In Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines, today (September 25) is 29th day of Safar month.

Hence, if the new moon is sighted today, Rabi Al Awwal 2022 in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will begin from September 26. In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days on September 26. Subsequently, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will start from September 27.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines:

A section of Muslims observes Eid Milad Un Nabi on 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal month to commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. If the new moon appears today and Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 begins from September 26, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will fall on October 7. If Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will be observed on October 8.