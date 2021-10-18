Beijing [China], October 18 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Japan should be prudent about its words and actions on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine and make a clean break with militarism, reported Xinhua.

Zhao Lijian -- during a daily news briefing here on Monday -- made this remark in response to a question on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine. The shrine honours 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II, according to Xinhua.

Also Read | UK to Impose Visa Penalties to Speed Up Deportations of Illegal Migrants.

Stressing that Japan's recent move on the Yasukuni Shrine issue once again reflects "its wrong attitude" towards its history of aggression, Zhao said that "in regard to this China has lodged solemn representations" through the diplomatic channel.

He also emphasised that Tokyo should earnestly abide by its statements and promises of facing up to and reflecting upon its history of aggression.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's Inhalable Ad5-nCoV Vaccine May Boost Antibodies Upto 300-Fold, Claims Report.

Urging Japan to be cautious in its words and deeds on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine, Zhao said that Tokyo should make a clean break with militarism, and take concrete actions to win the trust of its Asian neighbours and the international community, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)