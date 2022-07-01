Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): In its latest efforts to shake off the country's reliance on foreign systems such as Microsoft Windows and Apple's MacOS, China has created an open platform to accelerate the development of a desktop operating system.

openKylin, China's first desktop operating system developers' platform has been unveiled by China Electronics Corp, the country's largest State-owned comprehensive electronic information enterprise group, the China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team and more than 10 software companies, China Daily reported.

The openKylin platform will allow more developers to participate in the innovation and development of home grown open source operating system, according to CEC.

The domestic operating system serves an important pillar for driving the construction of new infrastructure and boosting the development of digital economy, said Chen Ximing, deputy general manager of the corporation, China Daily further reported.

The openKylin platform aims to build top-tier open source community with global influence by attracting developers across the globe, he added.

China's software operating system industry is currently dominated by foreign labels, such as Microsoft's Windows, Google's Android and Apple's Mac OS.

In August 2020, CEC rolled out self-developed software operating system Kylin V10, which is compatible with more than 10,000 hardware and software products, including central processing units, firmware, cloud platforms and big data produced by domestic and foreign enterprises.

Last year, US multinational technology firm Microsoft is shutting down its social network, LinkedIn, in China, saying having to comply with the Chinese state has become increasingly difficult. (ANI)

