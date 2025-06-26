Qingdao [China], June 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met with his Tajikistan counterpart, Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China.

Earlier, Singh met with his Belarusian counterpart, Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, on Thursday, also on the sidelines of the ongoing SCO meeting in Qingdao.

Continuing his bilateral engagements, the Defence Minister also held a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov, further strengthening defence ties.

As part of the day's programme, the Defence Ministers of the SCO visited the Qingdao International Conference Centre, the venue of the 2018 SCO Summit, reflecting on the organisation's evolving role in regional cooperation.

The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, being held from June 25 to 26, brings together member states to deliberate on key regional and global security issues.

According to the Ministry of Defence, discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on promoting international and regional peace and security, strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation, and enhancing collaboration among the defence ministries of SCO member states.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Rajnath Singh was received by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun. The two leaders later joined other participating ministers for a group photograph before the official proceedings commenced.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif arrived at the venue after Singh.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated that India is expected to highlight its continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, articulate its vision for greater international peace and security, call for united and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, and emphasise the need for deeper trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity within the bloc.

India, the Ministry noted, attaches high importance to the SCO as a platform for fostering multilateralism and cooperation across political, security, economic, and cultural domains among its members.

"SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states," the Defence Ministry added.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating chairmanship in 2023. The current members of the bloc include India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move." (ANI)

