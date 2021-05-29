Beijing, May 29: China on Saturday reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases including two authorities said were believed to have been acquired locally.

The two locally transmitted cases were in Guangdong province in the south, adjacent to Hong Kong, the National Health Commission reported. It said the other infections are believed to have been acquired abroad. Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 168.7 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 3.52 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

Mainland China's death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases, according to the NHC.

