Beijing [China], December 5 (ANI): At least 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, local media reported on Sunday.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also Read | Chinese Nuclear Submarines' Presence in Taiwan Strait Could Spark Unintended Conflict, Says Expert.

Of the new local cases, 30 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 10 in Heilongjiang, and two in Yunnan.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Also Read | Delta Variant Predominant As More Omicron COVID-19 Cases Emerge in UK.

These cases come amid the global threat of the new coronavirus variant "Omicron".

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)