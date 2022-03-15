Beijing [China], March 15 (ANI): China said that it has discovered a cyber espionage tool used by the US National Security Agency (NSA), Chinese newspaper Global Times reported citing a report by the country's state-run National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center.

According to the newspaper, the tool is capable of lurking in a victim's computer to access sensitive information and was found to have controlled global internet equipment and stole large amounts of users' information.

Also Read | Ukrainian Troops Control City of Irpin Where US Journalist Was Killed, Says Russian Envoy Vassily Nebenzia.

The NOPEN Trojan is a remote control tool for Unix/Linux operating systems primarily used for stealing files, gaining access to computers, redirecting network communications, and viewing information on a targeted device, according to the report.

The NSA used the Trojan to control a large number of internet devices worldwide, steal sensitive data and classified information, resulting in invaluable losses, the report added, citing internal NSA documents made public by the hacker group Shadow Brokers.

Also Read | Poland Received Over 1.8 Million Refugees from Ukraine Since February 24, Says Secretary of State Maciej Wasik.

"The vast majority of the NSA's arsenal consists of stealth fighters and submarines that can easily attack victims without their knowledge," an anonymous expert said.

He noted that the NOPEN Trojan is one of the key tools in the NSA's cyberwarefare, stressing that the leakage and proliferation of this tool may exacerbate an increasingly severe network security situation, threatening the overall security of cyberspace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)