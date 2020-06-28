Beijing [China], June 28 (ANI): Amid the fresh surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese government has "sealed off" Anxin county.

Anxin's 400,000 residents have been put under strict restrictions after 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported here -- all linked to the Xinfadi market cluster, The South China Morning Post reported citing a report from Shanghai newspaper Jiefang Daily.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea Today for Cancellation of Class 10 Board Exams Scheduled on June 29 and 30: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

Five more people in the area have been found to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

According to the new norms imposed on Anxin residents, people will not be allowed to leave their homes other than for hospitals or those who are engaged in epidemic prevention duty. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Godzilla' Dust Cloud Reaches US After Travelling 8,000 Kms From African Sahara Desert, People Share Pics of Hazy Skies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)