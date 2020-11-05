New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Chinese Embassy has announced to temporarily suspend the visa of "foreign nationals in India" apparently because of the rise of coronavirus cases globally, aggravated due to the advent of autumn and winter in the Northern Hemisphere, according to sources.

Earlier on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in India had announced the decision to temporarily suspend the entry into China of "foreign nationals in India, holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits".

According to sources, the announcement made by the Chinese Embassy indicates that the measure is a temporary action and that changes can be expected in a timely manner. Only the existing visas have been temporarily suspended, said sources.

"As the notice indicates, future visa applications have not been banned. Visas issued after November 3 is valid for travel to China. The measure is not India-specific. It is noted that similar measures have been announced in respect of several other countries," said a source.

The sources further said that the Indian government is in touch with the Chinese side to facilitate the essential travel of Indians to and from China.

According to an official statement issued by the Embassy, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits."

The Embassy further said, "Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit a visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3 is not affected."

China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner, the Embassy added. (ANI)

