Kentucky, November 5: A small town in the United States has elected a dog as mayor. Wilbur Beast, a French bulldog, on Tuesday was elected as mayor of Rabbit Hash, a tiny community in Kentucky's Boone County. Moreover, Wilbur Beast recieved the highest votes in the history of the mayoral election in Rabbit Hash. The French bulldog will replace outgoing mayor Brynneth Pawltro, a rescued pit bull who was serving since 2017. Golden Retriever as Mayor! Californian Town Elected a Dog, View Cute Pics of Max.

A total of 22,985 votes were cast in the mayoral election of Rabbit Hash. Wilbur Beast was elected as mayor with 13,143 votes. Jack Rabbit, a beagle, and Poppy, a golden retriever, came in second and third position respectively, making them both Rabbit Hash Ambassadors along with Ambassador Lady Stone, who will retain her position, according to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. Parker, The Snow Dog Elected as The Honorary Mayor of Georgetown in Colorado (See Pictures).

Wilbur Beast is not the first dog to be elected as mayor of Rabbit Hash. The first elected mayor in the history of Rabbit Hash was an adopted dog of unknown parentage named Goofy Borneman-Calhoun in 1998. The dog could not complete his term and passed away in July 2001. The small town chooses its mayors "based on the candidates' willingness to have their belly scratched" says the community’s website.

Wilbur Beast, French Bulldog, Elected as Mayor of Rabbit Hash in Kentucky:

Residents can "vote" for candidates every four years by donating to the society. Wilbur’s campaign for mayor raised $6,165 on an online fundraising page. Any dog who can chase a rabbit from their home to the Rabbit Hash town centre within one hour time is eligible to contest the election.

