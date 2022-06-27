Beijing [China], June 27 (ANI): Several parts of China will experience heavy rainfall and floods for the next few days, China's National Meteorological Center said on Monday after it renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms.

The torrential rainfalls in China which started on Sunday have induced floods in several parts of the country including Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province, Global Times reported.

China's National Meteorological Center has forecasted more heavy rain in the next few days. It said that across 13 areas including Southwest China's Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces, North China's Inner Mongolia, Northeast China's Liaoning and Jilin, East China's Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui, and Central China's Henan, Hubei and Hunan will experience heavy rains until 8 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

As per the forecast, some of these areas can expect rainfall of up to 100-160 millimetres, as well as short-term heavy precipitation with hourly rainfall of 30-70 millimetres. Forecasts also mentioned the thunderstorm winds of magnitude 8-10 as well as hail, which may exceed magnitude 12 in certain areas, Global Times reported.

The downpour has affected more than 60,000 people in Sichuan, where more than 42,000 people have already been evacuated as of 7 am Monday.

The torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province.

As per the local authorities, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, more than 3.75 million residents have been affected by floods and heavy rains.

A total of 548,000 people were affected due to the heavy rain in China's Jiangxi province last Tuesday, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

According to East China's Jiangxi Province, Direct economic losses from the floods touched 470 million yuan (about 70.4 million US dollars).

Multiple low-lying areas in Chongqing are flooded across its 39 districts and counties with maximum rainfall reaching 213.5 m, Global Times reported.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. In order to tackle heavy rains, China upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II. (ANI)

