World News | China Tussles with Disappointment as Its Friends Suffer Setbacks

Hong Kong, December 9 (ANI): Much of the gloss has faded from China's and Chairman Xi Jinping's dream of an irrepressible rise to the pinnacle of world power. Poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis, a struggling economy, difficult demographic realities, social disillusionment at home, aggrieved neighbors over China's poor behavior and aggression, tensions with the USA and international realpolitik are all conspiring to make life extremely difficult for China.
Xi's work report at last year's 20th Party Congress admitted for the first time that China "faces high winds, choppy waters and dangerous storms". This has become ever more evident throughout 2024. Yet instead of modifying its approach or showing a modicum of humility, Beijing continues to cajole and blame others for its woes.