Beijing [China], June 9 (ANI): Chinese government has shown little interest in dealing with the problems that women face on a daily basis. Women in China suffer dangers to their physical safety in addition to employment discrimination.

Federico Giuliani, writing in Insideover said that the Chinese government pledged to tackle workplace discrimination based on gender in its annual work report in March 2022, and called for an equitable opportunity for all. However, two Chinese government-controlled media sites, took around a month to reject the official report's remarks.

On April 12, the Chinese Communist Youth League's Central Committee released a contentious tweet on its social media account.

Some female social media users were labelled "radical feminists" by the Communist Party youth wing for questioning its propaganda photo choices of various historical events.

Critics complained that the Youth League's selection of photographs portraying historical events such as the Red Army's Long March, the Korean War, and the Wenchuan Earthquake Rescue Mission in 2008 failed to include women.

To keep China's cyberspace "clean," the Communist Party youth wing finished its forceful messaging by urging all internet users to reject those "radical feminists" - whom the league compared to a "tumour" - as soon as possible, said Giuliani.

However, the public reacted negatively to the claims made by the Chinese Communist Youth League. The group deleted the comments on its social media account after receiving over 270,000 on the contentious post.

While Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to fight human trafficking in China at a news conference earlier this month, the Chinese government has failed to adequately handle the high-profile crime of the "chained lady" discovered in a rural region of Xuzhou.

Activists who continue to examine structural concerns of human trafficking are being detained instead. China's online, discussions about the chained lady, human trafficking, and the lack of gender equality continue to be censored.

The Chinese Communist Youth League's social media post is plainly not up to grade. When challenged with opponents who questioned the omission of women's roles, the Chinese Communist Party youth wing chose to blame internet users for being "radical" rather than listen to their concerns, reported Insideover. (ANI)

