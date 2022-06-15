Lhasa [Tibet], June 15 (ANI): China's discovery of archaeological sites in Tibet from pre-historic periods is used as proof destroying the narrative of Lhasa having its own history and giving emphasis on the fact that it was always an integral part of Beijing.

Archaeological discoveries are being made in China every month and like many other aspects, this is also being used as a political venture by the Chinese Communist Party.

It is to be noted that China has led large excavation and mining projects to rob Tibet off its abundant source of natural resources.

The excessive mining projects have not only lessened the existence of precious resources but have also resulted in the land and the soil in losing their quality.

Another such expedition that has grown popular over the years is China's interest in Archaeology.

Li Qun, the head of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration announced on January 17 this year that Beijing will lay out and administer plans for archaeological works in the 14th five-year period plan as well, Tibet Press reported.

The Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences is at the top in the list of institutions that conduct ambitious excavations in China as of now. Gu Jiegang, a Chinese philosopher recommended the need for archaeological evidence to come to a legit stand and proof to classify China's history. Li Ji, another Chinese scholar is however known as the "father of Chinese archaeology" and is given the credit for taking the lead of the Yin ruins excavation that confirmed the existence of the Shang dynasty capital.

The Chinese Communist party lays much emphasis on the history of their land as a political aspect and also considers it an important part to keep a tight hold on how the past is understood and interpreted, according to Tibet Press.

China leads such excavations in Tibet and still plans to use these archeological expeditions to use the findings to link Tibet to their own predominant history.

Even imple findings will prove essential in their favor to strengthen the claims that they have made from the beginning regarding how Tibet was never a separate country but a part of the Chinese mainland. (ANI)

