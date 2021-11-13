Beijing [China], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China had spread to 21 provincial-level regions as of Saturday, where new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers were reported during the past few days, a health official said Saturday.

With the number of COVID-19 cases surpassing 250 million worldwide, the country is facing greater challenges of preventing inbound cases, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Also Read | Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Can't be Removed After Injection by Drawing out Blood With ‘Wet Cupping’ Process or ‘Detox’ Bath With Epsom Salt and Borax.

The country is also facing the risk of infectious respiratory illnesses brought about by low temperature, noted Mi, adding that risks are doubled under such circumstances. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)