Beijing [China], February 28 (ANI): Chinese authorities have intensified restrictions on Tibetan digital expression, with mounting evidence of strict monitoring and punitive action against users inside Tibet for sharing content related to Tibetan language, culture, religion, and identity on the Chinese social media platform Kuaishou, according to a report by Phayul.

Citing sources within Tibet, the Phayul report states that posts featuring Tibetan script, spoken Tibetan language, traditional attire, religious teachings, and images of revered spiritual leaders are increasingly subjected to censorship. Users reportedly face warnings, temporary suspensions, or permanent account deletions for sharing such content.

According to the report, Tibetans posting short videos of themselves wearing traditional dress and speaking in Tibetan have come under intensified scrutiny. In several instances, live-stream broadcasts were either abruptly terminated or had their viewer numbers restricted without explanation.

One source cited by Phayul revealed that even visible Tibetan script in the background of a live broadcast, including wall hangings, banners, or decorative inscriptions, can trigger platform intervention. Tibetan text written directly in live-stream captions reportedly fails to display altogether.

Sources also told Phayul that social media platforms operating in Tibet strictly prohibit the dissemination of religious teachings, prayer recitations, and images of prominent Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including Tenzin Gyatso. Even the inadvertent appearance of such imagery during video calls can reportedly trigger automated alerts.

Violation notices issued by Kuaishou, as cited in the report, typically state that a single infraction may not immediately affect an account. However, repeated posting of similar content can result in restrictions, temporary suspensions lasting days or months, or permanent deletion.

The Phayul report further states that on January 22, a Tibetan Kuaishou user disclosed that authorities have also imposed controls on writers publishing literary works portraying the authentic lives of Tibetan nomads. These works are allegedly criticized for "negatively influencing society" or depicting meat consumption, accusations observers believe serve as pretexts for censorship.

Authorities have reportedly deleted the former Kuaishou accounts of several Tibetans who had previously faced imprisonment. Among them are Golog Palden, who served a three-year prison sentence, and singer Tsugte, also known as Ah Sang. Both reportedly had their pre-detention accounts permanently removed. Additionally, two accounts previously operated by environmental activist Tsongon Tsering have been deleted. The account of blogger Aga Gelek, also known as Sonam Choedrup, whose current whereabouts remain unknown, has also been removed from the platform.

According to Phayul, Chinese authorities justify such measures under broad internet governance regulations. Since June 2017, the Cyberspace Administration of China has enforced the "Regulations on the Management of Internet Forum Services" and the "Regulations on the Management of Internet Group Information Services." These rules prohibit posting content involving political issues, sharing confidential internal documents, disseminating military-related materials, spreading rumours, or transmitting information related to state secrets.

The regulations also stipulate that individuals who create messaging groups, discussion forums, or financial transaction groups bear legal responsibility for all content shared within those groups, a provision that, according to observers cited by Phayul, significantly increases the risk of collective liability and fosters self-censorship among Tibetan users. (ANI)

