Kabul [Afghanistan], June 15 (ANI): Several Chinese investors recently travelled to Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak to assess potential business opportunities in the province, official sources said, Khaama Press reported.

Chinese investors during the visit met with the governor of Maidan Wardak province Qari Bakhtyar Mouaz and stated that they are interested to build production plants of kitchen utensils, wire nets, and diapers, according to reports.

The report added, these foreign investors would like to invest an estimated amount of USD 250,000 for a starter and will increase their investment in a gradual manner.

Afghanistan Governor Qari Bakhtyar Mouaz said that they are ready to provide all the necessary facilities for the construction of these factories in the industrial town of the province.

Mouaz stressed that security-wise, every corner of Afghanistan is ready for investment, and he called on national and international entrepreneurs to consider Maidan Wardak a promising and potential destination for small and medium-sized businesses, as per Khaama Press.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, foreign investment has declined to almost zero according to economic experts, as the country is currently plagued with dire economic and humanitarian situations.

According to Khaama Press, hundreds of national investors and business people fled the country fearing death threats and persecution from the Taliban regime, and thousands of development projects throughout the country have been left incomplete following the late regime change. (ANI)

