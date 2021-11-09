Beijing [China], November 9 (ANI): At least 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Monday, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 12 were reported in Hebei, eight in Heilongjiang, seven in Sichuan, five in Liaoning, four in Gansu, three in Jiangxi, and two each in Henan and Yunnan, Chinese media reported.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, of which four each were reported in Guangdong and Guangxi, two each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, according to the commission, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

