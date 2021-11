Beijing [China], November 7 (ANI): At least 74 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China informed.

At least 24 of them were imported cases while 50 of them were indigenous cases of the deadly infection.

Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Issues Personal Status Law for Non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi.

About 21 cases were reported in Hebei, which is one of the badly affected provinces in the country, National Health Commission informed.

"As of 24:00 on Nov 6, the National Health Commission had received reports of 97,734 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths," said the National Health Commission. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)