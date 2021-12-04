Beijing [China], December 4 (ANI): The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 61 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five in Heilongjiang, four each in Hebei and Yunnan, and one in Guangdong, Xinhua reported.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases in four provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

These cases come amid the global threat of the new coronavirus variant "Omicron".

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization. (ANI)

