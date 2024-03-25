Manila [Philippines], March 25 (ANI): India Coast Guard ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialized Pollution Control Vessel, reached Manila, Philippines on Monday, marking the commencement of its (overseas deployment) OSD mission to Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) countries.

ASEAN countries includes Brunei Darussalam, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, " according United States Trade Representative office statment.

With 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets embarked onboard, for the OSD mission and contributing to expanding the reach of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, internationally

"The ship entered #Manila, Philippines on 25 Mar 24. 25 NCC cadets are also embarked onboard ship towards giving #PuneetSagarAbhiyan an International reach," a post on the official X handle of the Indian Coast Guard read.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Prahari, is currently on an overseas deployment to ASEAN countries from March 25 to April 12.

"@IndiaCoastGuard ship Samudra Paheredar a specialized Pollution Control Vessel is on #OSD to #ASEAN countries from 25 Mar- 12 Apr for enhancing cooperation, interoperability &demonstration of India's capabilities to #ASEAN countries in the field of Marine Pollution Response," a post on X reads.

Prior to this, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Prahari', a specialized Pollution Control Vessel, is on an overseas deployment to ASEAN countries as part of India's initiatives for Marine Pollution Response, the Ministry of Defence stated

The ship is on overseas deployment from September 11 to October 14, 2023.

"This deployment is part of India's ASEAN initiatives for marine pollution response, showcasing the pollution response capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and its commitment to addressing marine pollution issues and enhancing capacity in the region," the Ministry stated in a release.

As part of an overseas exchange program, the ship has embarked 13 NCC cadets to participate in "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan," an international outreach program focused on beach clean-ups and similar activities in coordination with partner nations. (ANI)

