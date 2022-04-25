Washington, Apr 25 (AP) Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16 per cent during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums.

Coca-Cola was among the companies to suspend operations in Russia after it invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Also Read | Mumbai-Based Activist Jatin Desai Urges Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Release Indians Stuck in Pak Jails.

But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7 per cent to 8 per cent and per-share growth of 5 per cent to 6 per cent for the year.

The Atlanta company posted net income of USD 2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, topping Wall Street's expectations for per-share earnings by 6 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Also Read | China Resorts to Internet Blockade and Heavy Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Spike.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of USD 10.49 billion in the period, also exceeding industry analyst forecasts of USD 9.91 billion.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose slightly before the opening bell. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)