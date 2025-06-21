World News | Columbia Protester Mahmoud Khalil Freed from Immigration Detention

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was released Friday from federal immigration detention, freed by a judge's ruling after becoming a symbol of President Donald Trump's clampdown on campus protests.

Jun 21, 2025
World News | Columbia Protester Mahmoud Khalil Freed from Immigration Detention
Jena (US), Jun 21 (AP) Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was released Friday from federal immigration detention, freed by a judge's ruling after becoming a symbol of President Donald Trump's clampdown on campus protests.

The former Columbia University graduate student left a federal facility in Louisiana on Friday. He is expected to head to New York to reunite with his US citizen wife and newborn son.

Jena (US), Jun 21 (AP) Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was released Friday from federal immigration detention, freed by a judge's ruling after becoming a symbol of President Donald Trump's clampdown on campus protests.

The former Columbia University graduate student left a federal facility in Louisiana on Friday. He is expected to head to New York to reunite with his US citizen wife and newborn son.

Held for over three months, Khalil was released after US District Judge Michael Farbiarz said it would be “highly, highly unusual” for the government to continue detaining a legal US resident who was unlikely to flee and hadn't been accused of any violence. (AP)

