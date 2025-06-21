World News | Columbia Protester Mahmoud Khalil Freed from Immigration Detention

Jena (US), Jun 21 (AP) Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was released Friday from federal immigration detention, freed by a judge's ruling after becoming a symbol of President Donald Trump's clampdown on campus protests.
The former Columbia University graduate student left a federal facility in Louisiana on Friday. He is expected to head to New York to reunite with his US citizen wife and newborn son.
Also Read | Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series