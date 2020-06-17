Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face Off in Ladakh: Commanding Officer of Chinese Unit Among Those Killed in Galwan Valley, Say Sources

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:29 AM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face Off in Ladakh: Commanding Officer of Chinese Unit Among Those Killed in Galwan Valley, Say Sources
China-India border | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 17: The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off on the night of June 15-16, with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

The increased movement of the Chinese helicopter at the face-off location showed that and Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face-off.

Also Read | India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video.

"The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement," said sources. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Expresses Concern Over Reports of Violence, Deaths at LAC.

"The troops who were part of the face-off told about a significant number of Chinese casualties. Although it is difficult to specify the exact number of casualties both killed and wounded, the number is estimated to be much beyond 40," sources added.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to

"unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Srivastava said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

Responding to media queries on the situation in the western sector of the India-China border, Srivastava said that India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Galwan Valley India-China Face-Off Ladakh
You might also like
Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal
Bollywood

Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal
India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video
News

India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Solatium of Rs 20 Lakh for Martyred Indian Soldier K Palani’s Family
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Solatium of Rs 20 Lakh for Martyred Indian Soldier K Palani’s Family
Sensex in Red, Markets Remain Volatile Amid Weak Asian Cues And India-China Face-off in Ladakh
News

Sensex in Red, Markets Remain Volatile Amid Weak Asian Cues And India-China Face-off in Ladakh
India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
News

India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
Viral

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement