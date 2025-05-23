By Suchitra Mukherjee

Moscow [Russia], May 23 (ANI): Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, described a landmark meeting between Indian and Russian parliamentary delegations, marking a new chapter in the strategic relationship between the two nations.

The session saw full representation from all parliamentary parties on both sides, underlining the shared commitment to parliamentary diplomacy and further strengthening bilateral ties.

"The meeting between the delegations of the Indian Parliament ended with members of both Houses being represented. All parliamentary parties working in the Houses of the Indian Parliament were represented. On our side, all five parliamentary parties working in the State Duma were also represented at a high level. I chaired, also with me, my colleagues were received by Vladimir Vladimirovich Vasilyev, the leader of the United Russia parliamentary majority faction, and Vladimir Vladimirovich personally heads the friendship group with the Indian Parliament."

He continued, "Vasily Ivanovich Piskaryov, chairman of the Security Committee, also represents United Russia, one of the leaders of Just Russia, my first deputy on the committee, Alexei Vasilyevich Chepa, my colleague Anna Skroznikova of New People, and Kazbek Taisaev of the CPRF."

Discussions during the meeting focused on the ongoing strategic interaction between Russia and India. Slutsky highlighted how this partnership has been recognized at the highest levels, referencing recent communications between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as high-level talks between foreign ministers of both countries. He stressed the mutual desire to deepen ties, particularly within global platforms and integration blocs.

"We talked about the strategic interaction between Russia and India, which was previously noted in a telephone conversation between the President of Russia and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Moreover, on May 2, Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov, our Foreign Minister, whom we congratulate on his high award, the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called, and India's Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar spoke about the same," Slutsky said.

Slutsky added, "We remain committed to the course of strategic partnership between our countries, to cooperation in the most important interstate platforms, in integration blocs, first of all BRICS, and we will increase this bilateral cooperation, including through parliamentary diplomacy. And, of course, we are committed to peace and strongly condemn terrorism."

A key moment in the meeting was the Russian delegation's message of condolence and solidarity with India after the recent terrorist attack in South Kashmir. The two sides also agreed to boost cooperation on multiple fronts, including inter-party relations and specialised committees.

"We expressed our deepest condolences to the Indian side in connection with the heinous terrorist attack in South Kashmir on April 22. We agreed to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation, which was facilitated by the recent visit to India by the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, in the format of inter-party cooperation, in the format of cooperation between specialized committees, in the format of friendly relations and invariably the closest professional cooperation, which today the parliaments of Russia and India need equally," Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs said.

He added, "So today's meeting is an important check of the clock and, perhaps, a kind of transition of inter-parliamentary cooperation between our countries to a somewhat higher orbit. We will synchronise our watches, we will meet more often, we will work more often, and we are sure that this will contribute to the thesis that the 21st century will be the century of parliamentary diplomacy. A very important visit, very important and fruitful negotiations."

Earlier yesterday, the Indian delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence in the UAE, who conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indian side used the opportunity to draw attention to the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to sow social disharmony in India.

Throughout its visit, the all-party Indian delegation has consistently projected a message of national unity and a resolute stance against terrorism in all forms. The delegation's global outreach aims to reinforce India's policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and mobilise broader support from international partners.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK).

The Indian Armed Forces also responded to further Pakistani aggression by targeting airbases. The military escalation led to an understanding to halt further action after a direct call between Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations and his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

