Colombo, May 1 (PTI) The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of China were both represented at the May Day rally held here by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP on Thursday.

This is the first May Day celebration by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the mother party in the National People's Power (NPP) broader front, after it came to power.

Also Read | India, Pakistan War Imminent? Pak Conducts Military Drills Along LoC To Showcase Combat Readiness, Appoints ISI Boss As NSA.

The party, founded in 1965, had led two rebellions to topple governments through armed revolution in the early 70s and late 80s.

Binoy Viswam of the Communist Party of India (CPI) pointed out how at last year's May Day rally, Dissanayake predicted that “the next year when we celebrate the May Day, it will be a victorious May Day for the people and the workers of the Sri Lankan country. That day has come”.

Also Read | Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Hits Asian Country.

Viswam said there were claims in the past that there is no alternative to capitalist system and that there is only one way, and that way is the way of the Americans, the way of the spoilers, the way of the capitalists.

“They said that's the only way, no other alternative. They were wrong comrades, and we are right. Because we have proven that there is an alternative, and Sri Lanka has shown that way,” he said, praising the JVP government.

Peng Xiubin, Director General, Bureau of South and South East Asia Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said, “Six decades ago, your hands built the JVP. Over the years, you have kept fighting, making the JVP stronger and stronger, forming the national people's power. Eventually, last September, you won the presidential election, a new milestone in the history of Sri Lanka”.

“Sri Lanka is China's good neighbour, trusted brother, reliable partner. For 68 years of our diplomatic ties, we have worked hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, showing the world how our countries can thrive together. Now, with the JVP leading Sri Lanka, new opportunities arise for China-Sri Lanka ties,” he said.

Dissanayake also spoke on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)