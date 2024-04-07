Kabul [Afghanistan], April 7 (ANI): The United Nations World Food Programme in Afghanistan has warned regarding the rise in malnutrition among women and children in the country, according to Khaama Press.

The report highlights that during the previous three years, the number of admissions for malnutrition in Kabul has tripled.

The UN agency stated that the situation is getting "worse" in Afghanistan due to the increase in malnutrition. One of the main causes of the rise in malnutrition in Afghanistan has reportedly due to the decrease in humanitarian supplies to the nation.

According to Mishro, a nurse at a malnutrition ward, the mental and psychological health of women has declined over the last two years, and the number of malnutrition cases in Afghanistan has been rising, Khaama Press reported.

She underlined that there is not enough room for these patients and that undernourished moms have contributed to their children's malnourishment.

"For women who are malnourished, the situation is not good in 50 per cent of cases," she continued.

Meanwhile, World Food Programme has also highlighted the rise in the number of malnourished women in the nation.

This occurs at the same time that human rights organisations are becoming increasingly concerned about Afghanistan's rising rates of poverty and malnutrition, particularly among women.

Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country.

Moreover, Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. (ANI)

